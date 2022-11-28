Advertisement
Sana Fakhar talks about the flaws in the Pakistani film Industry

Articles
Sana Fakhar talks about the flaws in the Pakistani film Industry
  • Sana claimed that although people need to work on their attitudes.
  • As they tend to focus more on the exterior and superficial aspects of themselves.
  • She said: What we are missing out are ethnicity, reality, what exactly we are, we need to accept our own things, our own culture.
Many prominent stars vanished before our own eyes as Pakistan’s old Lollywood declined. Some of the prominent females who once dominated the silver screen transitioned to television, while others quit the industry. Sana Fakhar is one actress who made the switch to television effectively and has since been cast in a number of fantastic roles. Sana was a tremendous celebrity in movies since she collaborated with all the greatest heroes of the day. She has since done amazing television work, including the role in Alif Allah Aur Insaan.

Sana Fakhar’s personal life has recently undergone a significant upheaval. She announced the breakup of her longtime marriage on social media. On Momina’s Mixed Plate, Sana Fakhar appeared as a guest and discussed her experience working in the sector for more than 20 years as well as the lessons she has learnt. She also provided an answer to a query by stating that the sector requires more psychiatrists than it does new directors.

Sana claimed that although people need to work on their attitudes, they tend to focus more on the exterior and superficial aspects of themselves. When asked about her opinion on what should be included in the content, she said: What we are missing out are ethnicity, reality, what exactly we are, we need to accept our own things, our own culture. Society is the reflection of movies and vice versa, to be honest humy directors ki nae psychiatrists ki zarurat ha. ( I think we need psychiatrists rather then just directors)

