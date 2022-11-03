Advertisement
Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress

Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress

Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress

Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress

  • Sania Mirza is world know tennis player
  • Player never fails to dazzle her social media followers and fans with her remarkable sense of style.
  • The athlete looked fierce in the photo wearing a navy blue bodycon dress and scarlet shoes
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis prodigy, never fails to dazzle her social media followers and fans with her remarkable sense of style.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old did not disappoint as she posted yet another exquisite photo on her Instagram page, leaving her legions of followers speechless at her beauty and grace.

The athlete looked fierce in the photo wearing a navy blue bodycon dress and scarlet shoes. She completed her look with a stylish wristwatch, many bracelets, stud earrings, and a pair of sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

She wore natural makeup and let her hair down for a daytime appearance. Sania was standing on the sidewalk when the photo was taken, with a garden serving as the backdrop.

She captioned the photo, “A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants—Coco Chanel.”

The photo received more than 35,000 likes and 230 comments within an hour of becoming online, all of which praised the athlete.

