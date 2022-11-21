Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi shares new pics with wife and daughter from Travel

Shahid Afridi shares new pics with wife and daughter from Travel

Articles
Advertisement
Shahid Afridi shares new pics with wife and daughter from Travel

Shahid Afridi shares new pics with wife and daughter from Travel

Advertisement
  • Shahid Afridi’s most recent photos provide us a glimpse into his family’s travels and vacations.
  • Well, the talented cricketer and his family are travelling to a peaceful location.
  • He shared gorgeous photos from the trip of his wife and daughter.
Advertisement

Popular cricketer from Pakistan with international renown is Shahid Afridi. He is an exceptionally talented former all-around cricketer from Pakistan. Another well-known moniker for him is “Boom Boom Afridi.” The cricketer is well known for both his powerful hitting and spin bowling. Even after his retirement for many years, he still maintains a sizable fan base.

Also Read

Shahid Afridi says Shaheen should rest for 2-3 months
Shahid Afridi says Shaheen should rest for 2-3 months

Shahid Khan Afridi has requested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) handle...

Afridi and Nadia have five gorgeous daughters together. Afridi likes spending time with his family and is very fond of his daughters. Shahid Afridi’s most recent photos provide us a glimpse into his family’s travels and vacations. Well, the talented cricketer and his family are travelling to a peaceful location. He shared gorgeous photos from the trip of his wife and daughter. He added the caption “Traveling with love.”

Also Read

Shahid Afridi prepared to compete in PSL 8?
Shahid Afridi prepared to compete in PSL 8?

Shahid Afridi is preparing to compete in the eighth season of PSL...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kinza Hashmi exudes elegance in latest pictures
Kinza Hashmi exudes elegance in latest pictures
Your Immune System may be harmed if you Skip Breakfast: Study
Your Immune System may be harmed if you Skip Breakfast: Study
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Aliza Sultan looks exquisite in latest photos
Aliza Sultan looks exquisite in latest photos
Hiba Bukhari shares captivating photos with her fans
Hiba Bukhari shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan treats her fans with new alluring photos
Mashal Khan treats her fans with new alluring photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story