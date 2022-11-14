Shahveer Jafry amazing new pictures with wife and family

Advertisement
Articles
  • Jafry is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality in Pakistan.
  • Ayesha Beig, Shahveer’s stunning wife, is a well-known social media influencer and fashion designer.
  • He and his cousin Sundus are also known for their frank, in-depth, and fantastic podcasts.
Shahveer Jafry is a well-known YouTuber and social media personality in Pakistan. Around 10 years ago, Shahveer began his YouTube career. Today, he has a huge social media fan base. Ayesha Beig, Shahveer’s stunning wife, is a well-known social media influencer and fashion designer. Aside from being well-liked on YouTube, Jafry and his cousin Sundus are also known for their frank, in-depth, and fantastic podcasts.

Now, Shahveer and Ayesha Beig are adored by the public. Additionally, viewers want to observe Shahveer Jafry’s family gatherings with his cousins and friends.

He has recently posted numerous photos of himself with his wife, family, and friends. Recent sightings of him include Ducky Bhai, Call Me Sundus, and Ayesha Beig. Along with Sundus and Saad Rehman, he is travelling abroad. View a selection of the most current photos he has taken with his family and friends.

