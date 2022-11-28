Advertisement
Shahveer Jafry faces criticism for PDA pictures with wife Ayesha

Shahveer Jafry faces criticism for PDA pictures with wife Ayesha

  • Shahveer wed Ayesha Beig, and Shahveer’s followers on social media have been quite supportive of the couple.
  • Through their social media, the public may view the couple’s travels and leisure time together.
  • They recently shared several photos of themselves together, and it was clear that they were showing off their passion.
In the past ten years, a lot of Pakistani celebrities have emerged via social media. Newcomers have come from the worlds of YouTube, Facebook, Dubsmash, and now a number of people have entered the industry after being discovered on TikTok. One of the most well-known figures to emerge from Pakistani social media is without a doubt Shahveer Jafry. He was the first to transition from social media to the mainstream entertainment sector, along with Zaid Ali and Sham Idrees. Shahveer Jafry started acting professionally after receiving positive reviews for his performance in Mahira Khan’s first production, Barwaan Khiladi.

Shahveer wed Ayesha Beig, and Shahveer’s followers on social media have been quite supportive of the couple. Through their social media, the public may view the couple’s travels and leisure time together. They recently shared several photos of themselves together, and it was clear that they were showing off their passion.

The audience is harshly criticising the pair since many people believe that some things should be kept private and not made public. This is how the public reacted.

