Sidra Aziz shares intriguing details about sister Iqra’s decision

Sidra Aziz applauses for the actions of bravery did and actress Iqra Aziz said on Instagram that she is pulling out of a production with Feroze Khan after he was charged with domestic abuse.It is “side with the oppressor” to remain mute in the face of injustice. I have decided to rescind our project with Feroze Khan in light of the current domestic violence crisis in an effort to show my support for those who have been harmed in the home. This was a challenging but essential decision. More strength and power to you, Aliza Sultan. I support your quest for justice,” she stated in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

On Monday, Aliza’s pictures from the court hearing went viral on social media. The mother-of-two presented evidence in court that showed bruises on her body.

