Sonia Mishal claps back on journalists over lip filler allegations

Articles
  • Sonia Mishal is rising star of the industry
  • She recently clap back at the journalist for the allegations over lip filler
  • onia Mishal responds to journalists’ claims about lip fillers and offers proof
Sonia Mishal responds to journalists’ claims about lip fillers and offers proof! The actor from Neeli Zinda Hai used social media to refute claims that she had lip fillers put in. She did, however, acknowledge getting a nose job for medical reasons.

Actress Sonia Mishal submitted her claim along with video support in a series of Instagram stories.

he wrote, “Hassan and Aamna just saw your review because people kept asking me “bataya nahi lip fillers kab karvaye?” I would like to clear up one thing once and for all I didn’t get any lip fillers. I had nose surgery (SEPTORHINOPLASTY) because of the trauma I had swelling for months and I shot Meri Shehzadi a month after the surgery”.

People were asking me, “Bataya nahi lip fillers kab karvaye,” she said, “Hassan and Aamna just watched your review.” I want to make it quite obvious that I did not have any lip fillers. Due to the trauma, I underwent septorhinoplasty (SEPTORHINOPLASTY) on my nose, and a month after the procedure, I shot Meri Shehzadi.

Sonia Mishal

“Even though I’ve approved it numerous times, it doesn’t harm to clear this one more time. It would have been extremely wonderful if one of you had validated it with me before talking about it and giving others the wrong impression. Would be very grateful if you both could clarify this as well,” she continued.

She also tagged showbiz journalists Hassan Choudary and Aamna Isani to correct the facts in their next reviews and Insta stories.

