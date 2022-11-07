Sonya Hussyn is unsatisfied with her character in Tich Button

The upcoming movies Tich Button and Daadal starring the stunning Sonya Hussyn are trending on social media.

Fans, critics, and viewers are all giving her drama Tinkay Ka Sahara high marks.

In a recent interview with Hasan Choudary, she discussed her role in the highly anticipated movie Tich Button, which stars a fantastic cast.

Talking about her character in Tich Button, Sonya said, “I mean yes I am in the film but if you are not satisfied with your character, you don’t want to own that project, I don’t actually like my character in the film, however, it is true that I’m getting a great public response, I had a great response on song Main Nahi Boldi, it really food. Well, from actors to director, everyone did their job perfectly and even the cast had injuries while performing tough tasks. If I have personal issues that doesn’t mean that the film is not good, film has been made after sheer hard work of the whole team. Have a link!

She added that although she appeared in the movie and did work, she is unsure if her contributions were kept or not. And that the dispute is now on the verge of being resolved.