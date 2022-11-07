Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn is unsatisfied with her character in Tich Button

Sonya Hussyn is unsatisfied with her character in Tich Button

Articles
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn is unsatisfied with her character in Tich Button

Sonya Hussyn is unsatisfied with her character in Tich Button

Advertisement
  • The upcoming movies Tich Button and Daadal starring the stunning Sonya Hussyn are trending on social media.
  • Fans, critics, and viewers are all giving her drama Tinkay Ka Sahara high marks.
  • In a recent interview with Hasan Choudary, she discussed her role in the highly anticipated movie Tich Button, which stars a fantastic cast.
Advertisement

The upcoming movies Tich Button and Daadal starring the stunning Sonya Hussyn are trending on social media. Fans, critics, and viewers are all giving her drama Tinkay Ka Sahara high marks. In a recent interview with Hasan Choudary, she discussed her role in the highly anticipated movie Tich Button, which stars a fantastic cast.

Also Read

Sonya Hussyn latest statement on dispute with Urwa Hocane
Sonya Hussyn latest statement on dispute with Urwa Hocane

Sonya Hussyn made an appearance on television where she discussed her financial...

Talking about her character in Tich Button, Sonya said, “I mean yes I am in the film but if you are not satisfied with your character, you don’t want to own that project, I don’t actually like my character in the film, however, it is true that I’m getting a great public response, I had a great response on song Main Nahi Boldi, it really food. Well, from actors to director, everyone did their job perfectly and even the cast had injuries while performing tough tasks. If I have personal issues that doesn’t mean that the film is not good, film has been made after sheer hard work of the whole team. Have a link!

Also Read

Urwa Hocane Responds to Sonya Hussyn’s Notice Controversy
Urwa Hocane Responds to Sonya Hussyn’s Notice Controversy

Urwa Hocane was unware of Sonya Hussyn legal notice. She further stated...

She added that although she appeared in the movie and did work, she is unsure if her contributions were kept or not. And that the dispute is now on the verge of being resolved.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in latest pictures
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in latest pictures
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception Stars make dazzling Apperance
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception Stars make dazzling Apperance
Fashion Week in New York: At Prabal Gurung's Show
Fashion Week in New York: At Prabal Gurung's Show
Fatima Effendi wins hearts with latest pictures
Fatima Effendi wins hearts with latest pictures
Body Sculpting: All you need to know about the most recent styles, trends, and procedures
Body Sculpting: All you need to know about the most recent styles, trends, and procedures
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story