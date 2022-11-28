Sonya Hussyn looks gorgeous in dull gold bridal outfit

Sonya Hussyn is decked out in a charming bridal ensemble.

She is wearing a complete gold outfit and looks amazing.

She also posed for flawless photos.

Advertisement

The teasers for Sonya Hussyn’s upcoming films Tich Button and Daadal have gone viral on social media. Sonya Hussyn is an excellent Pakistani television and film actor. Her followers and viewers are also praising her serial Tinkay Ka Sahara. Her recently released movie Tich Button has recently gained widespread attention. People praised Sonya Hussyn’s appearance in the movie.

Also Read Sonya Hussyn and Mansha Pasha spotted at friend’s birthday party Even if they are in their middle age, many Pakistani celebrities still...

Model Sonya is flawless and excels at both western and oriental styles. She recently served as a model for Maha Wajahat. Sonya is decked out in a charming bridal ensemble. She is wearing a complete gold outfit and looks amazing. Maha Wajahat also does the photography. Sonya is radiant in the lavishly embroidered gold attire. She also posed for flawless photos. Here are some high-definition photos of Hussyn. Check out the images:

Also Read Sonya Hussyn’s perspective working with Feroze Khan and Mohsin Abbas The teasers for Sonya Hussyn's upcoming films Tich Button and Daadal have...