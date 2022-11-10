 Sonya Hussyn’s perspective working with Feroze Khan and Mohsin Abbas

The teasers for Sonya Hussyn’s upcoming films Tich Button and Daadal have gone viral on social media.

The teasers for Sonya Hussyn’s upcoming films Tich Button and Daadal have gone viral on social media. Sonya Hussyn is an excellent Pakistani television and film actor. Her followers and viewers are also praising her serial Tinkay Ka Sahara. She did, however, discuss her co-stars who were revealed to be embroiled in problems in a recent interview with Hasan Choudary.

She said, “Some things (controversies) are too personal about people, they’re both my coworkers, but I believe there shouldn’t be domestic violence, but I don’t know their real situation until I know the reality, I can’t react just by seeing the pictures, and I shouldn’t speak anything until I talk to both parties about the issue. I asked him about Feroze, and he answered that everything was OK and that we weren’t very close.

She further added, “My video with Mohsin didn’t come out till the case was in court, it was released later on, also, I saw he was being cancelled out from everywhere he was not being given work, again, you can’t snatch anyone’s bread and butter, one can go towards solution, we should talk to the person and do his/her counseling, after cancelling one gets destructive, rehabilitation is right approach. Things should be treated and I know there was the time Mohsin didn’t have even money for bread and butter”

Notably, Sonya and Mohsin Abbas Haider worked together on the well-liked television series Meri Guriya. They made a music video and are going to be in the movie Daadal. Feroze Khan is the lead of Sonya’s upcoming romantic comedy, Tich Button. Do you agree with her stance.

