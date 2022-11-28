Srha Asghar and husband Lala Umer blessed with a baby boy

Srha and her husband Lala Umer deserve our congratulations on the birth of their first child.

The charming family and friends of the Bebak actress are thrilled to welcome a new member.

Srha shared on her Instagram stories the birth of their baby.

Advertisement

Srha Asghar and her husband Lala Umer deserve our congratulations on the birth of their first child. The charming family and friends of the Bebak actress are thrilled to welcome a new member.

Also Read Watch: Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with new video Srha Asghar is a beautiful young actor who is captivating the hearts...

Srha shared on her Instagram stories the birth of their baby. She said, “Alhamdulillah we have our little gem in our hands, along with a black and white photo of the baby taken from behind to maybe hide his face.” See the photo below:

Earlier, the couple shared that the couple is getting ready to welcome the newest addition to their family and to their new way of life as they get ready to embrace parenthood. The couple released a sweet video of themselves dancing along with a sneak peek of the ultrasound. Asghar wrote, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart…loading Dec 2022”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Asghar’s Instagram post managed to garner attention and 32K+ likes in a span of a day.

Also Read Srha Ashghar & Husband Pregnancy Photoshoot Beautiful and youthful Pakistani television actress and model Srha Asghar recently gave...

For the unversed, Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. Asghar gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak, and Eik Jhooti Love Story.

Advertisement