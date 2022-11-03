Srha Ashghar & Husband Pregnancy Photoshoot

Beautiful and youthful Pakistani television actress and model Srha Asghar recently gave a critically acclaimed performance

A few months ago, Srha announced her pregnancy. She recently revealed the gender of her baby too.

srha recently shared an Instagram reel of the stills from her pregnant photoshoot. She also shared the nicest video of her and her husband spinning.

Advertisement

Beautiful and youthful Pakistani television actress and model Srha Asghar recently gave a critically acclaimed performance for the hit series Aakhir Kab Tak. Srha is adored for her endearing dimple and her sweetest grin. Srha is well-known for her successful television series, including Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Bebaak. She also received high reviews and public acclaim for her play Bebak. Fans of Srha adore her acting.

A few months ago, Srha announced her pregnancy. She recently revealed the gender of her baby too. The adorable young couple Srha and Umer are expecting their first baby boy in December 2022.

Advertisement

srha recently shared an Instagram reel of the stills from her pregnant photoshoot. She also shared the nicest video of her and her husband spinning. Well, Srha kept her pregnancy photo session in pretty good taste, unlike other celebs. She was dressed in a lovely long Maxi dress that also covered her growing baby belly. She wore a green dress for her stunning and colourful outdoor photo shoot. All of our focus is on the couple’s stunning positions. Here are some stills from Srha Ashghar’s cute pregnancy photo shoot, along with a link to it on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Advertisement





Also Read