The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes highest grossing Punjabi movie globally

Articles
The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes highest grossing Punjabi movie globally

The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the highest grossing Punjabi movie globally after earning $7.8 million in 4 weeks

  • The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi, has broken numerous records
  • It is now the most successful Punjabi movie ever made globally
  • According to a post on The Maula Jatt’s official Instagram, the movie made $7.8 million in its first four weeks of release
This month, it overtook SS Rajamouli’s RRR to become the first Pakistani movie in the nation’s history to outperform it financially.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

Film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was directed by Bilal Lashari and is a remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult favourite of the same name, was released in 1979.

It centres on the storied competition that has always existed between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. It is stated that one of the greatest budgets in the history of Pakistani film was used to produce this movie.

"The Legend Of Maula Jatt" breaks major cinema records
Pakistani movie The Legend of Maula Jatt received a global released.

