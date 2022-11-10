The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes the highest grossing Punjabi movie globally after earning $7.8 million in 4 weeks

The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi, has broken numerous records

It is now the most successful Punjabi movie ever made globally

According to a post on The Maula Jatt’s official Instagram, the movie made $7.8 million in its first four weeks of release

This month, it overtook SS Rajamouli’s RRR to become the first Pakistani movie in the nation’s history to outperform it financially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

Film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was directed by Bilal Lashari and is a remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult favourite of the same name, was released in 1979.

It centres on the storied competition that has always existed between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. It is stated that one of the greatest budgets in the history of Pakistani film was used to produce this movie.

