The screenwriter of "TLMJ" received offer from India.

Articles
  Popular Pakistani screenwriter Nasir Adeeb is known for penning numerous successful movies, including the all-time classic Maula Jatt in the Punjabi language.
  I'm glad because I think that I was not this much capable, but it's due of Allah's grace upon me that the picture became well-received
  Nasir Adeeb has made a suggestion about working in India. In response to the query, "You seem so joyful; is it because The Legend of Maula Jatt is doing so well"
Popular Pakistani screenwriter Nasir Adeeb is known for penning numerous successful movies, including the all-time classic Maula Jatt in the Punjabi language. Additionally successful in India, the movie also made Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi international stars. The Legend of Maula Jatt, which was also penned by Nasir Adeeb, is now breaking all box office records.

Nasir Adeeb has made a suggestion about working in India. In response to the query, “You seem so joyful; is it because The Legend of Maula Jatt is doing so well?”

“Well, I’m glad because I think that I was not this much capable, but it’s due of Allah’s grace upon me that the picture became well-received,” the renowned writer retorted. I am grateful for the blessings that Allah bestows upon me; I do not change whether I succeed or fail; I believe that respect and disrespect are bestowed upon us by Allah. I received an offer after the trailer for The Legend of Maula Jatt was released; they gave me the script for Jatt Juna 2 (the second instalment of the popular Indian film of the same name); after the release of that movie, I received two more offers from India. In one or two days, it will be decided, and I will go canada for the next script writing.

