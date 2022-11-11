The stunning photos of Sadia Ghaffar and her daughter Raya have fans in awe.

The new parents in town Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan are constantly posting photos of their daughter Raya Hayat Khan on social media

The mother-daughter relationship has some genuinely unique sensations and emotions attached to it. Until you become a mother yourself and have a daughter, you can never completely understand this priceless bonding. Daughters and mothers are lifelong friends, and this relationship is a true example of unconditional love. Our Pakistani celebs frequently share stories about their memorable parenting experiences.

New parents in town Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan are constantly posting photos of their daughter Raya Hayat Khan on social media. This adorable little girl consistently receives praise and has our hearts. She resembles her mother in every way. Sadia Ghaffar and her spouse currently reside abroad, where they are enjoying wonderful times with their daughter.

Halloween is being celebrated by Raya Hayat at a carnival, and her adorable photos are completely taking over the internet. We can safely claim that Sadia Ghaffar and Raya Hayat are stealing our hearts with these breathtaking photos. We can’t get enough of these gorgeous muses and how cute it is to watch them together. Always spotted hanging around with Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi are Hassan Hayat Khan and Sadia Ghaffar. They always give us significant friendship goals, and their group is extremely fascinating.

Let’s have a look at Raya Hayat Khan. She’s looking so pretty in a comfy full-body romper and she looks exactly like her mother. Here we are dropping some more special images of Raya Hayat Khan with her parents. Let’s have a look together.

