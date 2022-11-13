Third birthday celebration for Junaid Niazi’s daughter

Junaid Niazi has the cutest bond with his baby girl and he shares beautiful videos and pictures with her

Pakistani entertainment industry has had a large influx of talent in the last 2-3 years. We have gotten new actors and actresses making a mark in the industry. Junaid Niazi is one such actor who has become a household name after his debut in the big drama Sinf e Aahan opposite none other than Yumna Zaidi. The first entry of Junaid became quite an affair and created a lot of hype around his character Kamil. Juanid started out as a model and he is a big name in the fashion industry. His entry in the drama industry has been great too and he was noticed not only in Sinf e Aahan but also in Paristaan. Junaid is married and a father to a beautiful daughter.

Junaid Niazi has the cutest bond with his baby girl and he shares beautiful videos and pictures with her. It was his daughter’s third birthday and the little one had a beautiful birthday party put together by her parents. She looked like a little fairy in her fairytale dress. Check out some beautiful clicks from the birthday party

