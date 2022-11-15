Umer Aalam Shows His Love For A Special Person

Umer Aalam is a brilliant Pakistani actor.

Umer began his career from theater. He got initial fame through his drama serials Shehnai and Pehli Si Mohabbat.

Well, last month, the Tamasha winner was spotted in The Mazedar Show in which he revealed his relationship status, Umer told about his love interest or fiancee Fizza in that show.

In today’s episode of Show, he expressed love for his loved one and someone special Fizza, upon the request of host Hassan Choudary, he starred into the camera and said, “Fiza , I love you, I love you so much”. In the show, he also cleared that he’s not formally engaged but there is a girl in his life.

