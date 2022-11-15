Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Umer Aalam Shows His Love For A Special Person

Umer Aalam Shows His Love For A Special Person

Articles
Advertisement
Umer Aalam Shows His Love For A Special Person

Umer Aalam Shows His Love For A Special Person

Advertisement
  • Umer Aalam is a brilliant Pakistani actor.
  • Umer began his career from theater. He got initial fame through his drama serials Shehnai and Pehli Si Mohabbat.
  • he expressed love for his loved one and someone special Fizza, upon the request of host Hassan Choudary, he starred into the camera and said, “Fiza , I love you, I love you so much”.
Advertisement

Umer Aalam is a brilliant Pakistani actor. Umer began his career from theater. He got initial fame through his drama serials Shehnai and Pehli Si Mohabbat. Umer Aalam also worked in feature film Parchi. His recent popular show was reality show Tamasha from where he got a lot of recognition and he also won that show due to his talent and amazing fan following.

Umer Aalam Expresses Love For Someone Special

Well, last month, the Tamasha winner was spotted in The Mazedar Show in which he revealed his relationship status, Umer told about his love interest or fiancee Fizza in that show.

Advertisement

Umer Aalam Expresses Love For Someone Special

In today’s episode of Show, he expressed love for his loved one and someone special Fizza, upon the request of host Hassan Choudary, he starred into the camera and said, “Fiza , I love you, I love you so much”. In the show, he also cleared that he’s not formally engaged but there is a girl in his life.

Also Read

Mathira answers all the favourite questions about herself
Mathira answers all the favourite questions about herself

The unique and interesting show in which Mathira interviewed herself on 'The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sumbul Iqbal flaunts her glam look in new photos
Sumbul Iqbal flaunts her glam look in new photos
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts with latest pictures
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts with latest pictures
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Arez Ahmed supports financial independence for women's empowerment
Arez Ahmed supports financial independence for women's empowerment
Iqra Aziz looks super cute in her bugs bunny outfit
Iqra Aziz looks super cute in her bugs bunny outfit
Mawra Hocane enjoying vacation in Doha: Pictures
Mawra Hocane enjoying vacation in Doha: Pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story