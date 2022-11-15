Unexpected Fact About Lala & Humaira’s Viral Fight Disclosed by Umer Aalam

Tamasha was a brand-new reality programme from private channel that exclusively followed the Big Boss and Big Brother formula

Tamasha was a brand-new reality programme from private channel that exclusively followed the Big Boss and Big Brother formula. Umer Aalam shone as a star of the show and received a lot of fame from the reality show. He was Tamasha Ghar’s most popular contestant and winner as well. The show premiered in August and September of 2022, and people adored it. Throughout his time in the home, he attracted a lot of attention and acclaim from the general public.

The viral battle between Lala and Humaira was actually below the belt, according to Umer Aalam, who recently appeared on “The Talk Talk Show” with Hassan Choudary. He added that some parts of the show were cut out for the public since they weren’t appropriate to be broadcast.

He explained, “Basically, Rauf Lala and Humaira got involved in an extreme level debate that got out of hand as the two lashed out at each other badly, it went viral. A lot of things were said to Rauf Lala by Humaira and Rauf Lala also talked about a lot of bad stuff, but Humaira also said the kind of things that could not have been aired because they were too below the belt, which is why Adnan Siddiqui came and took side with of Rauf Lala but audience could not watch the whole scenario and called him out, in reality, both the participants said a lot of things and Humaira said equally bad things, a part from that, nothing was edited in Tamasha Ghar, this was just edited because of the content”

