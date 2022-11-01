Urwa Hocane Responds to Sonya Hussyn’s Notice Controversy

Urwa Hocane was unware of Sonya Hussyn legal notice.

She further stated flim took longer than usual due to pandemic.

Sonya Hussyn mentioned the breach of contract multiple times.

She stated the duration of film took longer than usual due pandemic situation which created mess around. A few days ago, Sonya Hussyn sent a court notice to the producer Urwa on not paying her for the film. This ignited a lot of public backlash as well.

Recently, Urwa Hocane has addressed to the matter in private tv channel interview. She said, “I am not aware that Sonya Hussyn has sent any notice to me, I mean I am just a call away, we have been shooting the film for so long in which a lot of things might happen. We should speak to each other and find out, I am sure there should be some misunderstanding, we all are mature enough and we can resolve issues, why to subotage a project like this. I am also worried about such a notice, it’s not like that, she’s been a team, I know the process has become longer but we understand things and we will address this misunderstanding, maybe Sonya Hussyn would have called me”.

Well, previously Sonya Hussyn mentioned her about uncleared dues and breach of contracts. But the producer Urwa Hocane clearly mentioned that she unaware of the situations and legal notice too. Netizens responded to Urwa’s ignorance about the matter.

