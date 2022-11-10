Their most recent photographs and video clip have served as excellent couple goals

Ushna Shah, who is a talent powerhouse in the Pakistan film industry, is raising the bar for lovebirds

Recently, the star of Bashar Momin discussed her romantic relationships, and she didn’t hold back from giving her millions of fans and followers a glance into the lavish lifestyle that she leads.



This time around, Shah decided to update her audience on the wonderful time she was having with her beau while attending a wedding celebration.

The Habs actress is absolutely stunning in a black dress as she stands alongside Amin, who is dressed in a traditional white outfit.

On the professional front, Ushna Shah’s drama serial Habs has been getting an incredible response from people watching it on television as well as people using social media. Despite the fact that many people enjoy watching the drama, there are other people who are critical of it for a variety of reasons.

