Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah was photographed with her beau Hamza Amin enjoying a wedding celebration

Ushna Shah was photographed with her beau Hamza Amin enjoying a wedding celebration

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah was photographed with her beau Hamza Amin enjoying a wedding celebration

Ushna Shah was photographed with her beau Hamza Amin enjoying a wedding celebration

Advertisement
  • Their most recent photographs and video clip have served as excellent couple goals
  • Ushna Shah, who is a talent powerhouse in the Pakistan film industry, is raising the bar for lovebirds

Recently, the star of Bashar Momin discussed her romantic relationships, and she didn’t hold back from giving her millions of fans and followers a glance into the lavish lifestyle that she leads.

Advertisement
This time around, Shah decided to update her audience on the wonderful time she was having with her beau while attending a wedding celebration.

The Habs actress is absolutely stunning in a black dress as she stands alongside Amin, who is dressed in a traditional white outfit.

On the professional front, Ushna Shah’s drama serial Habs has been getting an incredible response from people watching it on television as well as people using social media. Despite the fact that many people enjoy watching the drama, there are other people who are critical of it for a variety of reasons.

Also Read

Ushna Shah accuses Industry as frauds
Ushna Shah accuses Industry as frauds

Ushna Shah uttering out some of the truths of industry. Ushna Shah...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story