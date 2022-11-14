Who Are Syed Jibran’s Favorite Female Co-Stars

Syed Jibran played a wide variety of characters, from very nasty ones like that in Chup Raho to very positive ones like the one he most recently played in Mere Humnasheen.

Jibran recently spoke with the BBC about his favourite female co-stars.

He mentioned Saba Qamar and Sajal Aly as his favourite female co-stars, whom he admires for their mastery of their trade. He recently collaborated with Saba on Ghabrna Nahi Hai.

Syed Jibran further said hat he was great friends with Aisha Khan before she left the industry and he now has a great equation with Hiba Bukhari.

