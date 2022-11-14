Advertisement
Why Muneeb Butt Speak Out on Social Media Without Being Afraid

Articles
Being in the entertainment business means constantly being in the spotlight. Many celebrities are constantly scrutinized for what they do, what they believe in, and because their fans are aware of their political and ideological stances. One such celebrity is Muneeb Butt, whose family, in particular his wife and his sister-in-law, are frequently in the news due to their enormous social media fan bases.

In a climate like ours, where there are numerous problems with the country’s social, political, and economic life and where there is severe censorship of the media and social media, we have observed that many celebrities refrain from speaking out frequently about the common issues in an effort to avoid the controversy or criticism that it may bring. Muneeb Butt, on the other hand, is not that person. We frequently see him criticizing government figures on social media and expressing his

Muneeb was a guest on G Sarkar where he was asked about him posting his opinions without getting scared on what reaction he may get. He said that he is not scared to state his opinion as he believes that with the following that he has, it is his duty to work for the betterment of people and at least raise voice where he can for his country and Pakistan comes first.

