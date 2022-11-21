Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain do not want to work with Ahsan Khan

Yasir Hussain do not want to work with Ahsan Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain do not want to work with Ahsan Khan

Yasir Hussain do not want to work with Ahsan Khan

Advertisement
  • When the host asked which actor Yasir didn’t want to work with, the actor paused before responding, “I suppose Ahsan Khan finds me dull.
  • Please do ask him why he finds working with me boring.”
  • He claims that I am uninteresting, despite the fact that I adore him.
Advertisement

Famous Pakistani host, actor, director, and writer Yasir Hussain is also a writer. He is well-known for his impromptu humor. The actor used to be notorious for getting into arguments with other performers over their blunt ideas, but he now claims that he has grown as a person and that the process of improving oneself should never be discouraged. He recently made an appearance on “The Talk Talk Show,” hosted by Hassan Choudary, where Yasir Hussain discussed an actor he doesn’t want to collaborate with.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s adorable clicks with Kabir
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s adorable clicks with Kabir

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s adorable clicks with Kabir. Iqra is one...

When the host asked which actor Yasir didn’t want to work with, the actor paused before responding, “I suppose Ahsan Khan finds me dull. Please do ask him why he finds working with me boring.” He claims that I am uninteresting, despite the fact that I adore him.

Also Read

Another international honour is given to Yasir Hussain for his outlawed film “Javed Iqbal”
Another international honour is given to Yasir Hussain for his outlawed film “Javed Iqbal”

Yasir Hussain is Actor and Director The film "Javed Iqbal: The Untold...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story