Yasir Hussain do not want to work with Ahsan Khan

Famous Pakistani host, actor, director, and writer Yasir Hussain is also a writer. He is well-known for his impromptu humor. The actor used to be notorious for getting into arguments with other performers over their blunt ideas, but he now claims that he has grown as a person and that the process of improving oneself should never be discouraged. He recently made an appearance on “The Talk Talk Show,” hosted by Hassan Choudary, where Yasir Hussain discussed an actor he doesn’t want to collaborate with.

When the host asked which actor Yasir didn’t want to work with, the actor paused before responding, “I suppose Ahsan Khan finds me dull. Please do ask him why he finds working with me boring.” He claims that I am uninteresting, despite the fact that I adore him.

