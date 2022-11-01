Yumna Zaidi reveals her favourite co-star

Yumna Zaidi gives a blockbuster dramas to the industry

The fame as Parizaad lead actress was immense

She talked about Ahmed Ali Akhbar as her favourite co-star

Advertisement

Yumna Ziadi is versatile actor of lollywood industry. Yumna Zaidi is a force to reckon when it comes to talent, style and impeccable. The actress has given many back to back blockbuster hit projects to the drama industry yet she does not showcase herself in film industry up till now. The Bakhtawar and Parizad famed Actress have a million of followers on picture and video sharing website. In a recent interview Yumna herself stated, revealed that Akbar is her “favourite co-star,” and the one actor her fans love to see by her side by sharing a screen together.

The actress expressed her gratitude and respect for the Pairzaad actor who made it easy as they both had complex roles to portray. And both the actors played with the immense power.

Among Zaidi’s many projects is the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad, which saw unprecedented fame and a cult following. Zaidi and actor Ahmed Ali Akbar did justice to their crucial roles in the drama serial for which the on-screen duo gathered a huge following.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) Advertisement

Also Read Yumna Zaidi discusses Bakhtawar’s male role struggle Yumna Zaidi is now the most adaptable actress in the Pakistani drama...