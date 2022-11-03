Yumna Zaidi takes us through her experience on ‘Bakhtawar”

Yumna Zaidi is one of the finest actor of industry

She said, “She has never chosen roles that follow the typical plotlines found in popular dramas”.

She further stated about the dominancy of males in the society we living in

Yumna Zaidi one of Pakistan’s most gifted actresses . The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress recently spoke with a digital platform and answered questions regarding her career choices.

Similar stories about women’s problems in a male-dominated world may be found in HUM TV’s program Bakhtawar, which is difficult for the general public to understand. Yumna plays the main role of the independent young woman who must obtain employment and improve her situation in life. The most interesting part of this show is how Bakhtawar, a girl, turns into a man to do this.

The “Sinf-e-Aahan” actress discussed the challenges of taking on this demanding character while remaining barefaced and dressed as a guy in a conversation with Maliha Rehman. Yumna added as she took the microphone, “It was difficult to get ready for my job. A girl like myself or any actress in Pakistan would feel the same without cosmetics, baggy clothing, and that little wig to look boyish. She said, “My body was packed with different layers to cover my body, hair packed to look more like a guy.” to underline the process of changing from a woman to a man in the series.

She also discussed the scripts she chooses, as it is well known that she favors unconventional storylines. “When I got the screenplay, I was extremely excited, so I picked it as a challenge,” she said when questioned about her choices.

Yumna then thought back on Bahktawar and why it ended up playing such an important role. “Despite the world’s advancements, women continue to experience such unfairness. No matter how strong she is or how much time has passed, women still experience instances that highlight the terrible reality, she continued.

Yumna talked about how filming the drama was the largest learning curve of her life in the interview. A covert camera was placed on the actress during her photoshoot to capture her surroundings and provide a more accurate representation.

