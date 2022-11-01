Zohreh Amir Celebrates Halloween With Her Twins

Zohreh Amir Celebrated Holloween with her twins.

Their mom paid special attention and dressed her little one as buzz lightyear and woody

Zohreh Amir is an actress who has been impressing and gathering appreciation everyone since her debut. Zohreh Amir was last seen in Badzaat and then she went on a maternity leave as Zohreh was expecting her twins at that time. Zohreh Amir took her fans through out pregnancy journey and shared with her fans that she was expecting twins. The actress is now mom to Baby Cye nd Baby Arsyn, her two boys. The actress posts the cute pictures of the twins and share with her fans and they are always twinning and praising with compliments the star mama.

The zohreh amir boys Cye and Arsyn are 6 months old and family celebrated the halloween together. Their mom paid special attention and dressed her little one as buzz lightyear and woody whil she herself was dressed simply in a black top and jeans. She shared pictures of herself in sweltering makeup and hair floats with a middle part as well as of her boys who were definitely the cutest Woody and Buzz. Here are some pictures of Zohreh Amir celebrating Halloween and her little ones paying tribute to the Toy Story with their costumes.

