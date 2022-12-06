Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig

Aima Baig, and a real rapper, Bohemia, have joined forces to once again break the internet.

One of Lollywood’s most beloved singers, Aima Baig, and a real rapper, Bohemia, have joined forces to once again break the internet.

The singer-rapper combo, who have often been seen exchanging loving remarks on social media, were recently sighted at a go-karting location to spend their evening.

Dressed in a trendy crop-top sweatshirt and wide legged jeans, the Balma Bagora singer drew the attention while posing with a helmet. In contrast, the Kingdom rapper posed in his signature all-black ensemble.

Baig’s recent songs include Loota Rey, Khawabon Mein, Kuch To Hua Hai, Aatish, Malang, Ballay Ballay, Dhola, and Heeray.

In contrast, Bohemia has contributed to films including Ajnabi, Punjabiyan Di Dhee, Starboy, Mastani, Without You (Tere Bina), and Kala Tikka La Goriye.

