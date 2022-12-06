Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos

Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani is married.

Fazila Qazi married Kaiser Khan Nizamani in 1998.

Check out Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos.

Son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding images are getting viral online. In viral photos, it can be seen that wedding ceremonies were held at home with just close relatives and special friends. The actress uploaded wedding images on Instagram and wrote, “Meet our new family member.”

Fazila Qazi married Kaiser Khan Nizamani in 1998. After some time married, she had two boys. Fazila and Kaiser are versatile Pakistani performers. Both were in entertainment before marriage; they met on a set and married after admiring each other.

Fazila Qazi started as a model in 1988 and entered drama in 1991. Fazila has worked tirelessly to get here. Even today, she’s fit and doesn’t seem to be over 50. She recently captivated hearts with her portrayal in Geo TV’s Rang Mahal.

Fazila Qazi and her spouse Kaiser Khan Nizamani have married their son Ahmed Nizamani. His son’s wedding images became viral. Fazila’s daughter-in-law wears a crimson sharara in viral images, while her son wears a sherwani. Only Hum TV CEO Sultana Siddiqui was seen at the wedding, no Pakistani celebs.

