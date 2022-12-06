Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos

Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos

Articles
Advertisement
Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos

Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos

Advertisement
  • Fazila Qazi’s son Ahmed Nizamani is married.
  • Fazila Qazi married Kaiser Khan Nizamani in 1998.
  • Check out Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos.
Advertisement

Son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding images are getting viral online. In viral photos, it can be seen that wedding ceremonies were held at home with just close relatives and special friends. The actress uploaded wedding images on Instagram and wrote, “Meet our new family member.”

Fazila Qazi married Kaiser Khan Nizamani in 1998. After some time married, she had two boys. Fazila and Kaiser are versatile Pakistani performers. Both were in entertainment before marriage; they met on a set and married after admiring each other.

Fazila Qazi started as a model in 1988 and entered drama in 1991. Fazila has worked tirelessly to get here. Even today, she’s fit and doesn’t seem to be over 50. She recently captivated hearts with her portrayal in Geo TV’s Rang Mahal.

Fazila Qazi and her spouse Kaiser Khan Nizamani have married their son Ahmed Nizamani. His son’s wedding images became viral. Fazila’s daughter-in-law wears a crimson sharara in viral images, while her son wears a sherwani. Only Hum TV CEO Sultana Siddiqui was seen at the wedding, no Pakistani celebs.

Check out Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan’s son Ahmed Nizamani’s wedding photos.

 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Nizami’s unexpected relationship with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto
Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Nizami’s unexpected relationship with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Qaiser Niazi and Fazila Qazi discussed about their relation with Zulfiqar Ali...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Honey Singh will work with Mehwish Hayat
Honey Singh will work with Mehwish Hayat
Prince Harry's humanitarian award
Prince Harry's humanitarian award "deepens rift" with King Charles, William
Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West's remarks
Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West's remarks
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story