Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf

Boxer Amir Khan recently visited Hazrat Ali R.A shrine.

A video of him issuing a statement is circulating on social media, and people are responding.

We are all Ummati of Hazrat Muhammad and love of Ahel-e-Bait is in our blood.

Advertisement

Former boxer Amir Khan recently visited Hazrat Ali R.A shrine. A video of him issuing a statement is circulating on social media, and people are responding. He asks why, since he’s Sunni, he can’t attend and show homage to Mola Ali R.A.

Boxer Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A shrine in Najaf

It’s true that people immediately ask your sect. Amir Khan is right; we are all one and should be allowed to pray here. We are all Ummati of Hazrat Muhammad and love of Ahel-e-Bait is in our blood. Amir Khan’s photographs and videos give us goosebumps.

Advertisement

His wonderful luck has given her this opportunity. Amir Khan has abandoned boxing. He ruled boxing by his performance and hard effort. His marriage once caused controversies, but they were resolved. Amir Khan is blessed with two girls and a son.

Advertisement

These lovely images of Amir Khan from Najaf are providing us all inspiration. His friends are also spotted with him. Nay Allah SWT blesses us with these great opportunity. These sacred places provide you peace of mind.

Also Read Boxer Amir Khan’s expensive watch and car price will blow your mind Amir Khan is a Pakistani-born professional boxer and two-time world champion. He...