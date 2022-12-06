Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf

Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf

Articles
Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf

Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf

Advertisement
  • Boxer Amir Khan recently visited Hazrat Ali R.A shrine.
  • A video of him issuing a statement is circulating on social media, and people are responding.
  • We are all Ummati of Hazrat Muhammad and love of Ahel-e-Bait is in our blood.
Advertisement

Former boxer Amir Khan recently visited Hazrat Ali R.A shrine. A video of him issuing a statement is circulating on social media, and people are responding. He asks why, since he’s Sunni, he can’t attend and show homage to Mola Ali R.A.

Boxer Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A shrine in Najaf
It’s true that people immediately ask your sect. Amir Khan is right; we are all one and should be allowed to pray here. We are all Ummati of Hazrat Muhammad and love of Ahel-e-Bait is in our blood. Amir Khan’s photographs and videos give us goosebumps.

Advertisement

His wonderful luck has given her this opportunity. Amir Khan has abandoned boxing. He ruled boxing by his performance and hard effort. His marriage once caused controversies, but they were resolved. Amir Khan is blessed with two girls and a son.

Advertisement

These lovely images of Amir Khan from Najaf are providing us all inspiration. His friends are also spotted with him. Nay Allah SWT blesses us with these great opportunity. These sacred places provide you peace of mind.

Also Read

Boxer Amir Khan’s expensive watch and car price will blow your mind 
Boxer Amir Khan’s expensive watch and car price will blow your mind 

Amir Khan is a Pakistani-born professional boxer and two-time world champion. He...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jannat Zubair looks great in black at the airport 
Jannat Zubair looks great in black at the airport 
The best character arc in
The best character arc in "His Dark Materials" belongs to Mrs. Coulter
Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry's 'American accent'
Netflix trailer mocks Prince Harry's 'American accent'
Shah Rukh Khan looking menacing in Pathaan's new poster
Shah Rukh Khan looking menacing in Pathaan's new poster
Everything You Need to Know About King Charles Two Children, Prince William and Prince Harry
Everything You Need to Know About King Charles Two Children, Prince William and Prince Harry
Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj in first Marathi look debut
Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj in first Marathi look debut
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story