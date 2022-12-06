Honey Singh will work with Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat, known as the “London Nahi Jaunga” star.

Mehwish Hayat, known as the “London Nahi Jaunga” star, shocked her followers by holding a question and answer session on Instagram, and it goes without saying that she had a lot to say.

The actress who appeared in Actor in Law was frank, humorous, and demonstrated why she is the archetype of a diva with her images with horses and her glamorous clothes.

She used Instagram Stories to engage with her audience, and among the questions they asked, the one that stood out as the most intriguing was whether or not she planned to work with artists from other countries.

After being questioned by a fan if she would ever work with Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hayat tagged the rapper on one of her Stories in order to determine whether or not the man himself is interested in performing a duet with her. To our relief, Singh reposted the same message with the word “Sure” in the comment section.

