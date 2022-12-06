Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaan Shahid’s wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere

Shaan Shahid’s wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere

Articles
Shaan Shahid’s wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere

Shaan Shahid’s wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere

Advertisement
  • Shaan Shahid’s wife Amina and daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen attend Zarrar movie premiere.
  • ‘Maula Jutt’ is a masterpiece and movies like this bring real amusement.
  • Here are the premiere photographs of his next movie Zarrar.
Advertisement

Good movies are important for the resurgence of Pakistani film. Ace performers and directors are teaming forces to raise the calibre of the film business. In the previous several years, we’ve seen some fantastic movies that have helped shift the impression of this profession.

Shaan Shahid’s wife Amina and daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen attend Zarrar movie premiere ‘Maula Jutt’ is a masterpiece and movies like this bring real amusement. Shan Shahid has always been our favourite for making this sector grow and flourish. Here are the premiere photographs of his next movie Zarrar.

Shaan Shahid’s daughter and wife were at the premiere to offer their support. Internet shows mixed reactions once these photos go viral. Amina is wearing a tight black ensemble and his daughter is wearing a flared skirt. People seem unimpressed with their appearance and are making fun of them.

Shaan Shahid’s wife Amina and daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen attend Zarrar movie premiere
People believe that the daughter is looking at her mother and the mother is staring at her daughter. Some labelled his daughter a clone of Shan Shahid. People are calling Shaan Shahid’s daughter a female counterpart of him.

Advertisement

Here are a few more photographs. Have a peek.

Advertisement

Also Read

Fawad Khan’s Punjabi Accent In The Legend Of Maula Jatt Criticised By Shaan Shahid
Fawad Khan’s Punjabi Accent In The Legend Of Maula Jatt Criticised By Shaan Shahid

Shaan Shahid is a fantastic Pakistani actor and a perennial super star....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ben Platt posts photos from 'special' night he engaged to Noah Galvin
Ben Platt posts photos from 'special' night he engaged to Noah Galvin
Parker Stevenson wrote a tribute after the death of her wife Kirstie Alley
Parker Stevenson wrote a tribute after the death of her wife Kirstie Alley
Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf
Fighter Amir Khan visits the Hazrat Ali R.A. shrine in Najaf
Catherine Zeta-Jones' family life with Michael Douglas gets better every year
Catherine Zeta-Jones' family life with Michael Douglas gets better every year
Queen's chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing 'civil war'
Queen's chaplain warns Harry and Meghan of causing 'civil war'
Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for 'often sobbing'
Netflix footage criticises Meghan Markle for 'often sobbing'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story