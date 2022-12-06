Shaan Shahid’s wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere

Shaan Shahid’s wife Amina and daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen attend Zarrar movie premiere.

‘Maula Jutt’ is a masterpiece and movies like this bring real amusement.

Here are the premiere photographs of his next movie Zarrar.

Advertisement

Good movies are important for the resurgence of Pakistani film. Ace performers and directors are teaming forces to raise the calibre of the film business. In the previous several years, we’ve seen some fantastic movies that have helped shift the impression of this profession.

Shaan Shahid’s wife Amina and daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen attend Zarrar movie premiere ‘Maula Jutt’ is a masterpiece and movies like this bring real amusement. Shan Shahid has always been our favourite for making this sector grow and flourish. Here are the premiere photographs of his next movie Zarrar.

Shaan Shahid’s daughter and wife were at the premiere to offer their support. Internet shows mixed reactions once these photos go viral. Amina is wearing a tight black ensemble and his daughter is wearing a flared skirt. People seem unimpressed with their appearance and are making fun of them.

Shaan Shahid’s wife Amina and daughter Bahisht-i-Bareen attend Zarrar movie premiere

People believe that the daughter is looking at her mother and the mother is staring at her daughter. Some labelled his daughter a clone of Shan Shahid. People are calling Shaan Shahid’s daughter a female counterpart of him.

Advertisement

Here are a few more photographs. Have a peek.

Advertisement

Also Read Fawad Khan’s Punjabi Accent In The Legend Of Maula Jatt Criticised By Shaan Shahid Shaan Shahid is a fantastic Pakistani actor and a perennial super star....