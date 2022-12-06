The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England

Advertisement
Articles
  • People love the Pakistani hit movie The Legend of Maula Jatt.
  • The Film is such a beautiful piece of art.
  • The movie was also shown in France, where it was very well received.
People love the Pakistani hit movie The Legend of Maula Jatt because it is such a beautiful piece of art.The great actors in the movie worked together to make a masterpiece for Pakistani cinema, but the journey doesn’t end here. Now, people in England who like movies can watch it.

Film distributors and producers have put out a version of the movie that hasn’t been edited. Ammara Hikmat’s film is the first Punjabi movie to make the most money in the fourth week after it came out.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the second most popular Asian movie in England, and it is the most popular South Asian movie in Norway. The movie was also shown in France, where it was very well received.

In the movie, prodigal characters are played by Fawad Afzal Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi, Nayyer Ijaz, and others.

