Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, “Sab Sitaray Humaray” 

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 anthem received criticism after its publication, prominent Pakistani musician and actor Ali Zafar urged his followers to continue to show appreciation for the work of all artists.

Some of the biggest artists in Pakistan’s music business came together to create the anthem “Sab Sitaray Humaray.” Stunning vocals from Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi have been combined to produce an iconic song.

Zafar, who is well-known for singing the legendary Seeti Bajay Gi for the first T20 league, was asked what he thought of the PSL anthem. He said that he hasn’t had a chance to listen to the entire soundtrack but is a great fan of the singers participating.

He thanked his followers and supporters for their steadfast love and support and urged them to embrace the work of other artists. He urged listeners hear the song before forming an opinion, adding that it's fine if they don't like it in the end.

