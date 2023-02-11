Advertisement
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie

Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie

Articles
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie

Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie

  • Amna Ilyas is a movie star and supermodel.
  • A popular meme that went viral on social media.
  • This selfie served as the inspiration for the meme.
A popular meme that went viral on social media in 2022 served as a milestone. Adnan Siddiqui, a Pakistani actor, posted a selfie in which he was seen posing with illegal substances burning in the backdrop. This selfie served as the inspiration for the meme. The selfie was intended to spread awareness and advocate for the “war on drugs”.

Amna Ilyas, a movie star and supermodel, recently shared a selfie that suspiciously resembled Siddiqui’s coupled with a clip from a Pakistan Coast Guards drug burning site. The disposal of a sizable quantity of illicit material obtained during several operations was seen in the film.

“It was a treat to celebrate the determined efforts of the Pakistani Coast Guards in their fight to eliminate drugs and contraband from society!! Perhaps we could have found a different way to dispose of contraband but it still keeps the brave sentiment of saying NO to drugs!! Highly honoured to have raised a salute to our determined Pakistan Coast Guards!!” wrote the Baaji actor.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Following the publication of the image and a video online, the internet erupted with activity as users enjoyed the actor’s reenactment of Siddiqui’s selfie. While some made fun of the actor, others criticised her for engaging in environmentally damaging action.

Ilyas has recently appeared in the films Driven, Baaji, and Ready, Steady, No!

Next Story