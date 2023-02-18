Fahad Mustafa revealed Ushna Shah’s wedding date

Advertisement
Articles
  • Ushna Shah made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa’s show.
  • Fahad has revealed that Ushna is planning to marry soon.
  • Ushna Shah answered questions about her personal life.
Ushna Shah is a popular actress, model, and social media influencer who has been active in Pakistan’s entertainment industry since 2013. She is well-known for her roles in popular dramas such as Bashar Momin, Alif Allah Aur Insan, and Habs. Her performance in the drama series Habs recently received praise for her natural acting ability.

Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress who values her independence and prefers to follow her own beliefs, which has resulted in some negative social media feedback about her opinions or clothing. She surprised her fans in late 2022 by revealing that she had agreed to marry Hamza Amin. Ushna and Amin had been romantically involved for a long time and had been seen on numerous outings together prior to their engagement.

Ushna Shah made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa’s new show, The Fourth Umpire. Throughout the show, the actress answered questions about her personal and professional life. The show is tailored to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with questions focused on cricket.

Fahad Mustafa has revealed that Ushna Shah is planning to marry soon. He greeted Ushna and Saud warmly, and unfortunately, this news may break the hearts of many fans, as Ushna Shah is getting married in just 10 days. “Ushna Ki Shadi Ha 10 Din Mein, bohat Saari Duaeyn,” Fahad said. If Fahad’s information is correct, Ushna’s wedding will take place on February 26th.

