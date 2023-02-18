Feroze Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist

Feroze Khan from Pakistan gained notoriety after Syeda Aliza Sultan.

Actor Feroze Khan from Pakistan gained notoriety after Syeda Aliza Sultan, his ex-wife, accused him of domestic violence. The country’s showbiz celebrities responded vehemently to the allegations.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani Canadian filmmaker, was among the Pakistani celebrities who criticized Khan for reportedly abusing his ex-wife.

The Oscar-winning director was given a legal notice earlier this month “for running a smear campaign against him” by the Tich Button actor in response to the anger.

This time, he uploaded a copy of the notification on Instagram and stated: “My legal team has served legal notice of defamation to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinnoy Sahiba. The law will now follow its natural course.

Khan made fun of Chinnoy, saying that while she claimed to be an investigative journalist, “however her conduct speaks otherwise”

“It is a matter of record that miss Chinnoy has never tried to contact me or hear my side of the story – not even for once yet she was too quick to publicly humiliate me in a matter where not even a criminal complaint is lodged against me,” reads the Instagram post.

“If this is the standard of your ‘investigative journalism’ you have called into question your very own credibility however if you are normally better than this and before jumping to any conclusions you normally make an attempt to hear both sides of the story, but only in this one case you have acted in haste or out of bias then surely you owe me an apology,” he concluded.

