Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends

  • The Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha actress turned 26 years old.
  • Hania Aamir enjoyed a birthday celebration with her close friends.
  • Hania’s close pals might be seen attending the celebration.
The Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha actress, who turned 26 years old, enjoyed a birthday celebration with her close friends, and she was a picture of happiness.

Hania‘s close pals might be seen attending the celebration. She is spotted sporting casual jeans and a loose white shirt. Her buddies can be heard singing the birthday song as she cuts the cake in the video.

The actor, who is renowned for being unfailingly vivacious, beamingly posed for photos and cut the delicious cake.

 

Since midnight, birthday wishes for the Hollywood celebrity have been flowing in, and her coworkers and internet users have swamped social media with heartfelt greetings for the Ishqiya star.

With millions of followers on Instagram alone, the Lollywood diva is an enthusiastic user of social media and constantly uploads and shares information about her life.

Hania never fails to enthrall her followers, whether it is with her eye-catching design sense or her captivating dance moves.

