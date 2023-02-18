Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed’s discussion on family planning

Hiba and Arez worked together on several TV dramas.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are two of the most talented actors in Pakistani entertainment industry. Hiba and Arez both have a genuine passion for acting, which shines through in their performances.

Interestingly, they had previously worked together on several TV dramas before marriage, and it was on one of these sets that they fell in love. Although Hiba Bukhari was already a well-known name in the industry, Arez’s popularity risen after their marriage.

The couple’s on-screen chemistry and off-screen love story have made headlines, and their fans can’t get enough of them.

Hiba Bukhari married fellow actor Arez Ahmed in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2022, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple chose to invite only close friends and family to their wedding and did not invite many showbiz personalities.

Despite the small number of guests, their wedding was the talk of the town for nearly a week, capturing the attention of both social media and mainstream news outlets.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been married for almost 13 months and still appear to be in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

In Pakistani society, however, it is common for close relatives and friends to inquire about the couple’s plans to start a family just a few months after their wedding. Unfortunately, this experience appears to be on the rise, and Hiba and Arez may have received similar inquiries from people.

In a recent interview, Pakistani actress Hiba Bukhari and her husband discussed the importance of family planning and the importance of a young couple having this discussion before getting married.

They both stressed that this is a private conversation between the couple and that no one else, including family members, has the right to inquire about their plans to start a family.

