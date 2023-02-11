Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments

Hira is renowned for having an optimistic outlook on life.

Hira Khan recently became well-known for portraying Sara in the drama series “Woh Pagal Si”, which received positive feedback from viewers. Hira is renowned for having an optimistic outlook on life, and in her private life, she has constantly maintained this attitude. Hira Khan formally announced her engagement to Arslan Khan a few days ago with a cinematic proposal.

Following the revelation of the actress Hira Khan‘s engagement, there has been a lot of talk on social media about her wedding celebrations. As she gets ready to marry Arslan Khan, Hira is beginning a new phase of her life. Hira and Arslan have been together for a long time and are very happy together. After getting to know one another and falling in love, they decided to live their lives together.

Hira Khan and Arslan Khan married in a lovely Mayun ceremony, which was followed by a colourful Mehndi celebration with dancing and colour. Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, an actress, and other friends of the couple participated in the fun by getting down all night long.

In a recent elegant traditional wedding ceremony, the pair exchanged vows, and Hira looked magnificent as the bride in a silver and ivory ensemble.

