Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship

Kubra Khan is a charming Pakistani actor.

She also appeared in a number of popular Pakistani television series.

She responded to a fan’s remark on her relationship with Gohar Rasheed.

Advertisement

Kubra Khan is a charming Pakistani actor who made his screen debut in the popular Pakistani drama Na Maloom Afrad. She also appeared in a number of popular Pakistani television series, such as Sang E Mar Mar, Muqabil, and Alif Allah Aur Insan. Kubra Khan showed up in Nahi Jaungi in London. Her most recent drama, Sinf E Aahan, was also well-liked.

Kubra Khan recently made an appearance on the ARY Digital programme The Fourth Umpire Show, which is presented by Fahad Mustafa. There, she responded to a fan’s remark on her relationship with Gohar Rasheed. A admirer wrote, “Cute Couple Shadi Kerlo,” and another, “a Boy and a girl can never be friends, Kuch din main inki Shaadi ki Khabar ayegi” in reference to their relationship. In response, Kubra stated,“No I don’t agree that a boy and girl can not be friends, they can definitely be very good friends” but Kubra laughed at the question regarding the couple’s impending marriage and remained silent.

On another occasion, when asked which of the three provided alternatives she would choose to marry, she responded, “Gohar Rasheed”.

Also Read Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan are renowned Pakistani actresses. Everyone knows celebrities...