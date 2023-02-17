Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship

Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship

Articles
Advertisement
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship

Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship

Advertisement
  • Kubra Khan is a charming Pakistani actor.
  • She also appeared in a number of popular Pakistani television series.
  • She responded to a fan’s remark on her relationship with Gohar Rasheed.
Advertisement

Kubra Khan is a charming Pakistani actor who made his screen debut in the popular Pakistani drama Na Maloom Afrad. She also appeared in a number of popular Pakistani television series, such as Sang E Mar Mar, Muqabil, and Alif Allah Aur Insan. Kubra Khan showed up in Nahi Jaungi in London. Her most recent drama, Sinf E Aahan, was also well-liked.

Kubra Khan recently made an appearance on the ARY Digital programme The Fourth Umpire Show, which is presented by Fahad Mustafa. There, she responded to a fan’s remark on her relationship with Gohar Rasheed. A admirer wrote, “Cute Couple Shadi Kerlo,” and another, “a Boy and a girl can never be friends, Kuch din main inki Shaadi ki Khabar ayegi” in reference to their relationship. In response, Kubra stated,“No I don’t agree that a boy and girl can not be friends, they can definitely be very good friends” but Kubra laughed at the question regarding the couple’s impending marriage and remained silent.

On another occasion, when asked which of the three provided alternatives she would choose to marry, she responded, “Gohar Rasheed”.

Also Read

Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination

Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan are renowned Pakistani actresses. Everyone knows celebrities...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are poor compared to their neighbours'; Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'are poor compared to their neighbours'; Expert
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Niall Horan says it's 'really scary' releasing new music after 3 years
Niall Horan says it's 'really scary' releasing new music after 3 years
Jenna Ortega and The 1975 to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jenna Ortega and The 1975 to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story