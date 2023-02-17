Malala Yousafzai commits to assist Iranian and Afghan women

Yousafzai is a supporter of fundamental human rights.

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate and a well-known public figure from Pakistan, has devoted her life and platform to bringing attention to oppressed women of all ages and walks of life. She is one of the activists in the world to discuss the plight of women in the twenty-first century.

The 25-year-old activist remarked lately that it has become intolerable and awful to know that a woman may be put to death in Iran for donning a loose hijab during her speech at the Arizona Speaker Series in Phoenix.

Yousafzai made sure to raise concerns about the mistreatment of Iranian and Afghani women by the government and to call for justice from those in charge.

The activist for Pakistani education rights claimed that it is “unbearable” for women and girls to live in Iran’s strict society. Malala continued by saying that she could not bear to see how bad things had gotten over the years.

Yousafzai, a supporter of fundamental human rights, declared that she will keep standing out for Iranian women.

The death of Mahasa Amini, 22, while she was in police custody sparked “protests,” which Iranian authorities refer to as “protests,” while the rest of the world supports those seeking to speak out against the oppressive regime. After Amini unexpectedly passed away while being held by the authorities for supposedly violating the nation’s clothing code for women, the situation in Iran deteriorated.

The Nobel Peace Prize recipient sobbed, “We cannot even understand the predicament women and girls are enduring; it is horrible.”

Yousafzai added“[Unfortunately], that is the reality of women right now in Iran. I want to tell our sisters in Iran that we stand with you, we’re supporting you and your movement for your freedom, for your basic human rights,”.

She also discussed the difficulties Afghani women face as a result of the Taliban government’s ban on their attendance at both schools and jobs.

She suggested “I think it is tough for women in Afghanistan. It is tough for women around the world because we are seeing something similar happening in many places where a group of men or institutions or governments are interfering in women’s lives and telling them what to wear, how to speak, how to dress,”

The activist added, “The Taliban have not just banned sports for women and girls, they’ve actively intimidated and harassed those who once played sports,”

As of December 2022, Iranian courts had killed two men and sentenced more than 400 others to prison terms of up to 10 years in connection with the disturbances stemming from their participation in anti-Amini rallies.

