Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mansha Pasha share Valentine’s dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir

Mansha Pasha share Valentine’s dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir

Articles
Advertisement
Mansha Pasha share Valentine’s dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir

Mansha Pasha share Valentine’s dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir

Advertisement
  • The 35-year-old is the love of her spouse.
  • Photographs of the couple on their countless dates.
  • She is known for her successful spells in multiple critically acclaimed.
Advertisement

The 35-year-old is the love of her spouse and frequently gives her fans and followers photographs of the couple on their countless dates. She is known for her successful spells in multiple critically acclaimed and commercially successful television programs and stylish choices.

Love-struck couples celebrate Valentine’s Day every day, and nobody does it better than Mansha Pasha, a stunning actress from Lollywood.

The Laal Kabootar renowned diva makes sure to share the couple’s cute and PDA-filled moments on the social media platform, which gets adoration from their admirers. She has 1.1 million followers.

Advertisement

On Instagram’s story section, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor recently posted images from the Valentine’s Day meal the pair hosted at their residence. It was clear from the actress from Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai’s Instagram tales that her sweetheart also prepared delicious cuisine for her.

Pasha has recently been spotted at work in Surkh Chandni, Haqeeqat, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Dikhawa, and Koyal.

Also Read

Mansha Pasha opens up about her first marriage
Mansha Pasha opens up about her first marriage

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has a sizable social media fan base. Her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Royal biographer claims Harry's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss'
Royal biographer claims Harry's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss'
King Charles' wife Camilla more popular than Harry in UK and US
King Charles' wife Camilla more popular than Harry in UK and US
Abigail Spencer pays emotional tribute to father on his 12th death anniversary
Abigail Spencer pays emotional tribute to father on his 12th death anniversary
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story