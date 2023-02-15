Mansha Pasha share Valentine’s dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir

The 35-year-old is the love of her spouse.

Photographs of the couple on their countless dates.

She is known for her successful spells in multiple critically acclaimed.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old is the love of her spouse and frequently gives her fans and followers photographs of the couple on their countless dates. She is known for her successful spells in multiple critically acclaimed and commercially successful television programs and stylish choices.

Love-struck couples celebrate Valentine’s Day every day, and nobody does it better than Mansha Pasha, a stunning actress from Lollywood.

The Laal Kabootar renowned diva makes sure to share the couple’s cute and PDA-filled moments on the social media platform, which gets adoration from their admirers. She has 1.1 million followers.

Advertisement

On Instagram’s story section, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor recently posted images from the Valentine’s Day meal the pair hosted at their residence. It was clear from the actress from Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai’s Instagram tales that her sweetheart also prepared delicious cuisine for her.

Pasha has recently been spotted at work in Surkh Chandni, Haqeeqat, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Dikhawa, and Koyal.

Also Read Mansha Pasha opens up about her first marriage Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has a sizable social media fan base. Her...