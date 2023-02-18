Money Back Guarantee’s Official Theatrical Trailer Launched

Pakistan’s film industry is making a comeback.

Pakistan’s film industry is making a comeback with a succession of hit movies like London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid e Azam Zindabad as well as The Legend of Maula Jatt’s record-breaking sales.

After the premiere of the movie, Fawad Khan returned to Pakistan’s entertainment industry, which contributed to the film’s popularity. Several of his planned initiatives, such as Money Back Guarantee and Neelofar, are also anticipated by the public. Money Back Guarantee, which Faisal Qureshi both directed and wrote, promises to give the world a good helping of super comedy.

The Money Back Guarantee theatrical trailer, which stars Fawad Khan, Sadaf Fawad Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Mani, Faisal Qureshi, Gohar Rasheed, and Ayesha Omar, was presented yesterday night. The stars looked stunning, and the teaser suggests that the experience will be enjoyable.

The trailer starts with brief character introductions for each member of the cast. Do you think the two of us can do this job done? is then asked while a voiceover plays a scene of a prison in a faraway location. Another voiceover then says, “The game we’re about to play will be very entertaining.” setting the tone for the rest of the film.

From the teaser, the trailer has been compared to the popular Spanish show Money Heist, and now it makes a passing reference to it by saying “Money Heist yet.”

The film is set to release in theatres this Eidul Fitr.

