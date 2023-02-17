Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism

Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism

Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism

Advertisement
  • Nadia Hussain made her TV drama debut in 2009.
  • Nadia Hussain has recently been featured in a number of images.
  • Nadia Hussain began a new chapter in her life in 2003.
Advertisement

Nadia Hussain is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most talented actors, models, and fashion icons. She has made a name for herself in the country’s entertainment industry with her independence and open-mindedness. She has received backlash for some of her social media posts, but she seems unconcerned about the reaction of the general public. Nadia is renowned for her amazing stature and elegance on the runway and is also one of Pakistan’s most exceptional and statuesque models.

Nadia Hussain, a 44-year-old Pakistani actress and model, made her TV drama debut in 2009 with the popular drama series Ishq Junoon Deewangi. She earned additional acting offers as a result of the audience’s appreciation for her amazing performance in the first drama. Before 2009, Nadia had established herself as a prominent model, routinely participating in magazine photoshoots for several Pakistani brands.

Nadia Hussain began a new chapter in her life in 2003 when she wed Atif Khan, a well-known businessman who is not a part of the entertainment industry. Four children were born to the couple after their marriage. Nadia appears young and exudes an unchanging aura of grace and elegance despite being a mother of four. Her dedication to preserving top health and fitness is demonstrated by her rigorous lifestyle, which includes frequent exercise and a nutritious diet.

The Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain has recently been featured in a number of images that have gone viral on social media, in which she can be seen swimming with her kids while wearing bold clothing. Swimming in pools is a normal sport, but some have criticised Nadia’s attire because they think it violates social and religious norms. Regrettably, these complaints have sparked a flood of disparaging remarks aimed at the actress.

 

Check out below!

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Nadia Hussain admits she had lip surgery says ‘it was fillers’
Nadia Hussain admits she had lip surgery says ‘it was fillers’

The actress has been at the center of a contentious discussion on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Artem Chigvintsev Teared Up at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story