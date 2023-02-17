Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism

Nadia Hussain made her TV drama debut in 2009.

Nadia Hussain is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most talented actors, models, and fashion icons. She has made a name for herself in the country’s entertainment industry with her independence and open-mindedness. She has received backlash for some of her social media posts, but she seems unconcerned about the reaction of the general public. Nadia is renowned for her amazing stature and elegance on the runway and is also one of Pakistan’s most exceptional and statuesque models.

Nadia Hussain, a 44-year-old Pakistani actress and model, made her TV drama debut in 2009 with the popular drama series Ishq Junoon Deewangi. She earned additional acting offers as a result of the audience’s appreciation for her amazing performance in the first drama. Before 2009, Nadia had established herself as a prominent model, routinely participating in magazine photoshoots for several Pakistani brands.

Nadia Hussain began a new chapter in her life in 2003 when she wed Atif Khan, a well-known businessman who is not a part of the entertainment industry. Four children were born to the couple after their marriage. Nadia appears young and exudes an unchanging aura of grace and elegance despite being a mother of four. Her dedication to preserving top health and fitness is demonstrated by her rigorous lifestyle, which includes frequent exercise and a nutritious diet.

The Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain has recently been featured in a number of images that have gone viral on social media, in which she can be seen swimming with her kids while wearing bold clothing. Swimming in pools is a normal sport, but some have criticised Nadia’s attire because they think it violates social and religious norms. Regrettably, these complaints have sparked a flood of disparaging remarks aimed at the actress.

