Nida Yasir responded trolls after her viral video

Nida Yasir, an actress and morning show host, has responded to trolls who mocked her gaffe during a segment on The Shoaib Akhtar Show.

Nida Yasir became a viral meme after failing to answer Shoaib Akhtar’s simple question on live television: “When did Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup?”

Nida Yasir has finally addressed her ‘faux pas’ moment after a bunch of memes and online trolling. She wrote a message on social media to all her fans and critics, saying,

“People forget things like their date of birth, wedding dates, and more all the thing, so what? I know people are depressed with the current state of things, but if my gaffe has put a smile on everyone’s face, then they can laugh all they want. Those who really love me, will keep on loving me. My motto is: Peeche Hut!”

People pointed out that the answer was literally in the question, so Nida’s justification for her mental lapse didn’t make much sense. Many people admired her positive attitude towards the incident.

For context, the Good Morning Pakistan host, along with Dr. Shaista Lodhi, appeared as a special guest on Shoaib Akhtar’s new talk show. The Rawalpindi Express posed a simple question to Nida Yasir, who looked to Shaista for assistance.

Here’s that viral moment for you to enjoy!

Being Nida Yasir is not easy. The Good Morning Pakistan host didn’t expect people to forget about her Formula 1 blunder by becoming the centre of attention with another viral meme.

Nida, whether you like her or not, has “cracked the formula” for creating memorable memes. All we can say is please, Nida Yasir, never change!

