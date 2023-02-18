Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities express grief over KPO attack

Pakistani celebrities express grief over KPO attack
  • Attackers invaded the Karachi Police Office (KPO).
  • Celebrities have now expressed their concerns.
  • KPO is a very protected facility.
After Maghrib prayers, a group of militants wearing suicide vests and armed with automatic guns and grenades invaded the Karachi Police Office (KPO). This unexpectedly ended a regular Friday evening. During a three-hour gun battle, security personnel searched the building floor by floor in an effort to find the attackers.

According to a government spokesperson, the forces retook the building after killing the three attackers. Four people died as a result of the attack, including two police officers and a Rangers official, while 16 others were hurt. The attack, which took place only a few weeks after an explosion that killed over a hundred people, largely police officers, at a police mosque in Peshawar, was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Celebrities have now expressed their concerns about the current spike in targeted attacks and sent their sympathies to the armed officers defending the nation from extremists.

 

 

Maya Ali said, “It’s heartbreaking to see Karachi, my second home, in such a state. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone’s safety.” Farhan Saeed also extended his support by stating, “I pray for Karachi, and send my love and respect to the jawans who took part in the operation.”

 

Samina Peerzada tweeted, “My Karachi” while actor Adnan Siddiqui prayed for mercy. “Praying for the safety and well-being of all involved. Ya Allah have mercy on us,” he wrote with the trending hashtag ‘Karachi’.

Behind the Saddar police station, on Shahrah-e-Faisal, sits the KPO, a very protected facility. Several administrative and residential structures make up the facility, which houses hundreds of officers and their families.

Between 7:00 and 7:30 PM, the attack began when the attackers drove up to the Saddar Police Lines, which are located behind the KPO. They opened fire and ran into the confusion after initially aiming for a nearby mosque.

