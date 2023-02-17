Sabeena Syed and Hania Aamir were spotted on holiday in Thailand

Hania Aamir has been making waves in the entertainment scene for the past few years with her alluring smile and amazing acting skills. She is a well-known actress in Lollywood and is renowned for giving compelling performances.

The fashionista and bubbly actress has undoubtedly perfected the art of appearing stunning at all times, and this time she astounded her followers with charming pictures from her most recent vacation.

The 25-year-old actress recently posted a series of photos to Instagram documenting her trip to Thailand with Maida Azmat and Sabeena Syed, two of her closest pals.

Syed also posted photos of herself having a blast in Thailand on her Instagram.

The popularity of Aamir‘s most recent drama series, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, has kept her on a high. She received praise for her work in the drama serial Mere Humsafar as well.

Dobara, Yun To Hai Pyaar Buhut, and Badbakht are where Syed was last spotted.

