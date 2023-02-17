Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary

She has earned the title queen of Pakistani fashion modelling.

Sadaf Kanwal started her modelling career in 2008.

Fahad Mustafa questioned Sadaf about her compensation.

One of Pakistan’s top models, Sadaf Kanwal, is well in the country. A recent red carpet event would not have been complete without her. Due to her remarkable skills and qualities in the field, she has earned the title of “queen of Pakistani fashion modelling.” Following her successes in modelling, Kanwal entered the world of acting and has had notable success there as well.

In 2008, Sadaf Kanwal started her modelling career. She clearly looks different from her current photos when compared to her earlier photographs.

She was open to taking part in all kinds of modelling photoshoots before getting married and while she was unmarried, therefore many daring images of Kanwal taken for different brands can be seen online. She has changed her life rules since being married to Shahroz Sabzwari, and she is no longer featured in these picture shoots and item songs.

Last night, Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari made an appearance on Fahad Mustafa’s new ARY Digital series The Fourth Umpire. Kanwal shared a lot of information about her personal and professional lives during the show.

Shahroz remembered his first marriage proposal to his bride. Sadaf and Shahroz responded that they presently have no plans to do so and desire to retain their privacy when the show’s host questioned whether the pair intended to start vlogs on YouTube similar to other actors.

The discussion on the show didn’t end there. Fahad Mustafa questioned Sadaf about her knowledge of the compensation she received for her first modelling job. According to Sadaf Kanwal, she received 2000 Pakistani rupees for such task in 2008 and gave her mother.

Kanwal assumed that the money was used to purchase groceries for the home when Fahad asked as to what her mother had done with it. Undoubtedly, models and actors frequently tell stories about their humble beginnings.

