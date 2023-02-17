Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga

Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga

Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga

Advertisement
  • Sajal Aly has been touring several locations to promote one of her movie.
  • Ayesha Omar has also captured viewers attention.
  • Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar haven’t been spotted working together.
Advertisement

Famous celebrity Sajal Aly has been touring several locations to promote one of her movie while she is currently in the UK. Ayesha Omar, a Pakistani actress, has also captured viewers’ attention with her outstanding performance in the popular drama series Bulbulay. Sajal likes modest attire, but Ayesha Omar prefers western attire. Both people have distinctive personalities, which is obvious to their separate fan bases.

Ayesha Omar was recently spotted attending the wedding of actress and model Zara Peerzada. Yet, Ayesha’s attire has frequently drawn criticism for being overly exposing on social media. It’s interesting to note that Sajal had worn the same lehenga to a friend’s wedding a few months prior as Ayesha did to Zahra’s. Ayesha can be seen in the photo exposing a deep cleavage. For wearing similar clothing in the past, Ayesha has drawn criticism.

Moving on to Sajal Aly, she was spotted at Umair Qazi’s wedding donning the same lehenga. Ahad and Sajal were already blissfully married at the time, but regrettably, unforeseen events ended their union abruptly. Despite this, Teena Durrani, a Pakistani fashion designer, created a gorgeous lehenga for Sajal. Many would agree that Sajal wore it more stylishly than Ayesha Omar did.

Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar haven’t been spotted working together on any projects or shows as of yet. While Sajal has established herself in both Bollywood and Lollywood, she has also ventured there and is attempting to do the same in Hollywood. Nonetheless, Ayesha’s fame is still mainly limited to Pakistan.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Also Read

Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral
Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral

British actor Emma Thompson and Pakistani singer Sajal Aly twirled to dhol....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story