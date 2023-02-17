Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga

Sajal Aly has been touring several locations to promote one of her movie.

Ayesha Omar has also captured viewers attention.

Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar haven’t been spotted working together.

Advertisement

Famous celebrity Sajal Aly has been touring several locations to promote one of her movie while she is currently in the UK. Ayesha Omar, a Pakistani actress, has also captured viewers’ attention with her outstanding performance in the popular drama series Bulbulay. Sajal likes modest attire, but Ayesha Omar prefers western attire. Both people have distinctive personalities, which is obvious to their separate fan bases.

Ayesha Omar was recently spotted attending the wedding of actress and model Zara Peerzada. Yet, Ayesha’s attire has frequently drawn criticism for being overly exposing on social media. It’s interesting to note that Sajal had worn the same lehenga to a friend’s wedding a few months prior as Ayesha did to Zahra’s. Ayesha can be seen in the photo exposing a deep cleavage. For wearing similar clothing in the past, Ayesha has drawn criticism.

Moving on to Sajal Aly, she was spotted at Umair Qazi’s wedding donning the same lehenga. Ahad and Sajal were already blissfully married at the time, but regrettably, unforeseen events ended their union abruptly. Despite this, Teena Durrani, a Pakistani fashion designer, created a gorgeous lehenga for Sajal. Many would agree that Sajal wore it more stylishly than Ayesha Omar did.

Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar haven’t been spotted working together on any projects or shows as of yet. While Sajal has established herself in both Bollywood and Lollywood, she has also ventured there and is attempting to do the same in Hollywood. Nonetheless, Ayesha’s fame is still mainly limited to Pakistan.

Take a look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Sajal Aly dances with Emma Thompson: Video goes viral British actor Emma Thompson and Pakistani singer Sajal Aly twirled to dhol....