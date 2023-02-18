Sajal Aly believes marriage is not important

Sajal Aly has made waves with her recent international film.

Sajal’s career in showbiz began with a minor role.

She does not consider marriage to be a necessity.

Sajal Aly, a stunning Pakistani model, television and film actress, has made waves around the world with her recent international film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” The film has received rave reviews, and Sajal’s natural acting has gotten a lot of attention, including high praise from renowned Indian director Shekhar Kapoor. Prior to this, Sajal appeared in the famous Bollywood film “Mom” alongside the late Sridevi.

Sajal’s career in showbiz began with a minor role in Nida Yasir’s drama serial “Nadaniyaan.” She began her career in the entertainment industry as a result of her family’s financial struggles, and she had no idea that she would rise to become one of Pakistan’s most acclaimed and successful actresses in such a short period of time.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Ridah Khan, renowned actress Sajal Aly discussed marriage, stating that she does not consider it to be a necessity. “In a way, you’re not really asking me, as you already know the answer. You know what you want and you know that you are a whole person without a man. While being with the right person and experiencing love is a wonderful feeling, it is not the only thing that defines you as a person. For myself, I feel fulfilled and complete, and I cherish each day with love, respect, and appreciation.”

As many of you are already aware, Sajal Aly was previously married to Ahad Raza Mir, but their marriage ended in divorce after only a few months. The reason for their separation is unknown.

However, as soon as the video of Sajal discussing her marriage thoughts began to circulate on social media, people began to share their own opinions on the topic. Take a look at some of the comments made in response to Sajal’s statement. We’ve included a few screenshots below.

